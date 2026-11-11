MCAC Wizarding Event
MCAC Wizarding Event
Step into a magical world on November 14 at the Marshall County Arts Center! Explore 15+ interactive photo scenes, collect exclusive wizarding souvenirs, and visit an enchanted candy shop.
Choose the $35 Experience Pass or $20 Photo Ops Only Pass. This prepaid event requires scheduled appointment times, and spots are limited!
All proceeds benefit the Marshall County Arts Center and support arts programming and youth opportunities in our community.
Follow West KY Wizarding Events on Facebook for details and RSVP information!
Marshall County Children's Arts Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Marshall County Arts Commission
270-252-7022
Marshall County Children's Arts Center
1202 Elm StreetBenton, Kentucky 42025
270-252-7022
mcarts2003@gmail.com