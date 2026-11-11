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MCAC Wizarding Event

MCAC Wizarding Event

Step into a magical world on November 14 at the Marshall County Arts Center! Explore 15+ interactive photo scenes, collect exclusive wizarding souvenirs, and visit an enchanted candy shop.

Choose the $35 Experience Pass or $20 Photo Ops Only Pass. This prepaid event requires scheduled appointment times, and spots are limited!

All proceeds benefit the Marshall County Arts Center and support arts programming and youth opportunities in our community.

Follow West KY Wizarding Events on Facebook for details and RSVP information!

Marshall County Children's Arts Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Marshall County Arts Commission
270-252-7022
https://www.marshallcountyarts.com/
Marshall County Children's Arts Center
1202 Elm Street
Benton, Kentucky 42025
270-252-7022
mcarts2003@gmail.com
http://www.marshallcountyarts.com