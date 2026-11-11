MCC Design and Social Media Workshop

Design & AI for Social Media: Hands‑On Workshop Series

This hands‑on workshop series is designed for creators, small business owners, nonprofit teams, and professionals who want to strengthen their design and social media skills using Canva and AI tools. Participants may enroll in a full‑day immersive experience or select individual workshop sessions based on their needs and experience level. Each session focuses on practical, real‑world application through guided instruction, interactive activities, and actionable take‑home strategies. Whether you are building foundational skills or refining advanced techniques, this series offers flexible options to support your goals.

What You’ll Learn: Canva design basics and advanced features Branding, layout, and visual consistency AI tools for content creation and social media planning Strategies to save time while improving engagement Practical techniques you can apply immediately

8:30–10:30 AM — Beginner’s Canva (Canva Pro recommended, not required)

10:30 AM–12:30 PM — AI-Powered Social Media Strategy

12:40–1:10 PM — Lunch Break (Boxed lunch included with full‑day tickets)

1:15–3:15 PM — Advanced Canva (Canva Pro required)

3:15–4:15 PM — Using AI to Redesign Your Facebook Page

4:15–4:30 PM — Wrap-Up & Optional Individual Assistance

