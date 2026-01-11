McCrack-Con 2026

Do you like comic books? Movies? Video games? TV shows? Have you wanted to go to a Comic-Con, but they're all several hours away and super expensive?

Then you need to come to McCrack-Con on Saturday, November 7th from 10am - 2pm at the McCracken County Public Library!

What is McCrack-Con?

Back by popular demand, this free mini Comic-Con is brought to you by McCracken County Public Library in partnership with the team at OMG!Con. McCrack-Con celebrates all fans of sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime, movies, TV shows, video games and more. Come show your love for Star Wars, Harry Potter, Super Mario, Doctor Who, Lord of the Rings, or any other fandoms in costume!

What can I expect at McCrack-Con?

Expect fun for all ages! Activities like:

Games and crafts

A costume contest with prizes

An Artist Alley with vendors selling convention-related items

Fun programs

Special Guests and Presenters

Photo Op areas

And more!

What should I wear to McCrack-Con?

McCrack-Con aims to be fun for the whole family, so we ask that guests wear family-friendly costumes and no weapons. Please leave any real and/or realistic weapons at home. Prop and toy weapons are allowed, but we ask patrons to exercise caution and safety (no swinging swords, shooting lasers, throwing batarangs, etc in the library).

How much does a ticket to McCrack-Con Cost?

McCrack-Con is absolutely FREE! McCracken County Public Library remains dedicated to removing barriers in our community, both in learning and play.

