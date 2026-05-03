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McCracken County Cooperative Extension 4-H Intermediate Sewing Workshops

McCracken County Cooperative Extension 4-H Intermediate Sewing Workshops

Sew projects to be entered into the McCracken County Fair. Youth will need to have already taken basic sewing with Ms. Elaine before attending this workshop.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/