McCracken County Cooperative Extension 4-H Intermediate Sewing Workshops
McCracken County Cooperative Extension 4-H Intermediate Sewing Workshops
Sew projects to be entered into the McCracken County Fair. Youth will need to have already taken basic sewing with Ms. Elaine before attending this workshop.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu