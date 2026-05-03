McCracken County Cooperative Extension Arts and Crafts: Stamping with Fruit
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Arts and Crafts: Stamping with Fruit
Enjoy a hands-on activity where you'll stamp two cotton tea towels with fruit and vegetable designs. Register online to save your spot!
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu