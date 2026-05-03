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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Arts and Crafts: Stamping with Fruit

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Arts and Crafts: Stamping with Fruit

Enjoy a hands-on activity where you'll stamp two cotton tea towels with fruit and vegetable designs. Register online to save your spot!

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 8 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/