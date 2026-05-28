McCracken County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Yoga
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Yoga
This program will be outdoors if weather allows. If there is inclement weather, this program will be moved inside to Room A. Yoga mats will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. We will have a plant propagation station set up at the event. This is a free program. Age 18+
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu