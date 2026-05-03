McCracken County Cooperative Extension Needlework Circle
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Needlework Circle
Looking for a relaxing and creative way to spend your Thursday? Join us for a fun and friendly group, where you can bring your current projects, share ideas, and learn alongside others. This group is open to beginners as well as more experienced Fiber Artists. Meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu