McCracken County Cooperative Extension Party Planning 101 Summer Style
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Party Planning 101 Summer Style
Learn How to Throw the Summer Bash Everyone Wants an Invite To! You'll learn easy, crowd-pleasing recipes for classic summer dishes, plus a sweet treat that will have everyone coming back for seconds. We'll cover simple, splash-worthy decorating tips to transform your space into the ultimate summertime hangout. Everything you need for a sizzling good time! Program presented by a guest speaker: Rafiel Banks-Nailing, owner of R.B.'s Unique Touch LLC. Space is limited. Registration opens April 27th.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu