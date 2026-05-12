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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Party Planning 101 Summer Style

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Party Planning 101 Summer Style

Learn How to Throw the Summer Bash Everyone Wants an Invite To! You'll learn easy, crowd-pleasing recipes for classic summer dishes, plus a sweet treat that will have everyone coming back for seconds. We'll cover simple, splash-worthy decorating tips to transform your space into the ultimate summertime hangout. Everything you need for a sizzling good time! Program presented by a guest speaker: Rafiel Banks-Nailing, owner of R.B.'s Unique Touch LLC. Space is limited. Registration opens April 27th.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/