McCracken County Cooperative Extension Party Planning 101 Summer Style

Learn How to Throw the Summer Bash Everyone Wants an Invite To! You'll learn easy, crowd-pleasing recipes for classic summer dishes, plus a sweet treat that will have everyone coming back for seconds. We'll cover simple, splash-worthy decorating tips to transform your space into the ultimate summertime hangout. Everything you need for a sizzling good time! Program presented by a guest speaker: Rafiel Banks-Nailing, owner of R.B.'s Unique Touch LLC. Space is limited. Registration opens April 27th.