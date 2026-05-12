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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Pathway to Sewing

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Pathway to Sewing

This group is for beginners to seasoned pros. We have several experienced volunteers available to help you with your sewing projects. This group does NOT meet on the third Tuesday of the month.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
Every week through May 12, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/