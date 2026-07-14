McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Cloverbuds: Clay Workshop (ages 6-8)
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Cloverbuds: Clay Workshop (ages 6-8)
In this Cloverbuds clay sculpture class, youth will shape, mold, and create their own clay designs in a relaxed, creative environment. Open to participants ages 6–8. Six‑year‑old participants must have completed kindergarten and be entering first grade in Fall 2026.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu