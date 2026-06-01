McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Air Dry Clay, Part II (ages 9-12)

🟢 4-H Project Day: Air Dry Clay Part II Get hands-on with creativity during our 4-H Project Day: Air Dry Clay Part I! Youth will learn basic sculpting techniques and bring their ideas to life using air-dry clay. 📌 Important: Participants must attend both sessions to complete their sculpture. This is part two of a two part class series. All finished projects will be entered into the McCracken County Fair! This is a great opportunity to explore artistic expression and build a fair-worthy masterpiece! 🎨 Open to youth ages 9-12 📍 McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office