McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Collage (ages 12-18)

🖍️ 4-H Project Day: Collage Creation 🖍️ Cut, layer, and create at our Collage Creation Project Day! Youth will design unique collages using fun techniques and a wide variety of materials. Bring your own photos if you’d like—all other supplies will be provided to help every project come together. All completed projects will be entered into the McCracken County Fair! This class is for youth between the ages of 12-18.