McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Collage (ages 12-18)
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Collage (ages 12-18)
🖍️ 4-H Project Day: Collage Creation 🖍️ Cut, layer, and create at our Collage Creation Project Day! Youth will design unique collages using fun techniques and a wide variety of materials. Bring your own photos if you’d like—all other supplies will be provided to help every project come together. All completed projects will be entered into the McCracken County Fair! This class is for youth between the ages of 12-18.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu