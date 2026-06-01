McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Drawing (ages 9-12)

✏️ 4-H Drawing Project Day ✏️ Join us for 4-H Drawing Project Day, where youth will learn the fundamentals of drawing and sketching! Participants will explore techniques such as shading, line work, and perspective while creating their own original sketches. All finished sketches will be entered into the McCracken County Fair. This is a great opportunity for young artists to develop their skills and showcase their creativity! Open to youth ages 9-12.