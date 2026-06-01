McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Drawing (ages 9-12)
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Drawing (ages 9-12)
✏️ 4-H Drawing Project Day ✏️ Join us for 4-H Drawing Project Day, where youth will learn the fundamentals of drawing and sketching! Participants will explore techniques such as shading, line work, and perspective while creating their own original sketches. All finished sketches will be entered into the McCracken County Fair. This is a great opportunity for young artists to develop their skills and showcase their creativity! Open to youth ages 9-12.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu