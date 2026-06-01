McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Oil Pastels (ages 12-18)

🖍️ 4-H Oil Pastels Project Day 🖍️ Dive into color and creativity at our 4-H Oil Pastels Project Day! Youth will learn blending techniques, layering, and how to create vibrant works of art using oil pastels. This hands-on workshop is perfect for beginners and budding artists alike. All completed projects will be entered into the McCracken County Fair! This class is for youth between the ages of 12-18.