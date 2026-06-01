McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Oil Pastels (ages 12-18)
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Oil Pastels (ages 12-18)
🖍️ 4-H Oil Pastels Project Day 🖍️ Dive into color and creativity at our 4-H Oil Pastels Project Day! Youth will learn blending techniques, layering, and how to create vibrant works of art using oil pastels. This hands-on workshop is perfect for beginners and budding artists alike. All completed projects will be entered into the McCracken County Fair! This class is for youth between the ages of 12-18.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu