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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Painting (ages 13-18)

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Painting (ages 13-18)

🎨 4-H Project Day: Painting 🎨 Unleash your creativity with our 4-H Painting Project Day! Youth will explore painting techniques, color blending, and composition while creating their own unique masterpiece on canvas. All completed artwork will be entered into the McCracken County Fair! Supplies are provided, and no experience is necessary—just bring your imagination! 📅 Date: June 5, 2026 🕙 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM | Ages 13-18 📍 McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/