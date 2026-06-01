McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Painting (ages 13-18)
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Painting (ages 13-18)
🎨 4-H Project Day: Painting 🎨 Unleash your creativity with our 4-H Painting Project Day! Youth will explore painting techniques, color blending, and composition while creating their own unique masterpiece on canvas. All completed artwork will be entered into the McCracken County Fair! Supplies are provided, and no experience is necessary—just bring your imagination! 📅 Date: June 5, 2026 🕙 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM | Ages 13-18 📍 McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu