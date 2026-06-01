McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Project Day: Painting (ages 9-12)

🎨 4-H Project Day: Painting 🎨 Unleash your creativity with our 4-H Painting Project Day! Youth will explore painting techniques, color blending, and composition while creating their own unique masterpiece on canvas. All completed artwork will be entered into the McCracken County Fair! Supplies are provided, and no experience is necessary—just bring your imagination! 📅 Date: June 5, 2026 🕙 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Ages 9–12 📍 McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office