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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Bags of Love

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Bags of Love

It's My Very Own offers "Bags of Love" to displaced children in our community. Join this group as they create handmade quilts to include in the "Bags of Love".

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/