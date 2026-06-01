McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Bags of Love
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Bags of Love
It's My Very Own offers "Bags of Love" to displaced children in our community. Join this group as they create handmade quilts to include in the "Bags of Love".
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu