McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Crochet Alley & Knitting Row
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Crochet Alley & Knitting Row
Gather your supplies and enthusiasm for crocheting and knitting as you connect with fellow enthusiasts in a fun social setting.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu