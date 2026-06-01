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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Crochet Alley & Knitting Row

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Crochet Alley & Knitting Row

Gather your supplies and enthusiasm for crocheting and knitting as you connect with fellow enthusiasts in a fun social setting.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/