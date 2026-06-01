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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Needlework Circle

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Needlework Circle

Looking for a relaxing and creative way to spend your Thursday? Join us for a fun and friendly group, where you can bring your current projects, share ideas, and learn alongside others. This group is open to beginners as well as more experienced Fiber Artists. Meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/