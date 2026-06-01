McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Pathway to Sewing
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Pathway to Sewing
This group is for beginners to seasoned pros. We have several experienced volunteers available to help you with your sewing projects. This group does NOT meet on the third Tuesday of the month.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu