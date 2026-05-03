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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Tech Class: Photo Editing

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Tech Class: Photo Editing

Most digital/phone cameras have easy ways to edit your pictures. A few simple steps, like cropping or creating a collage, can make a big difference in your photos. We'll look at options in Google Photos and other photo apps on your phone and on a computer. We'll take a quick look at Instagram (it's fine if you don't have an account) and we'll learn how to insert a photo into Publisher and Canva.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/