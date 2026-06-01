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McCracken County Extension Office 4-H Advanced Sewing Workshops

McCracken County Extension Office 4-H Advanced Sewing Workshops

Sew projects to be entered into the McCracken County Fair. Youth ages 13 and up who have already taken Basic & Intermediate Sewing with Ms. Elaine are welcome to attend this workshop. Note that lunch is NOT provided - please bring a sack lunch.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/