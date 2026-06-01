McCracken County Extension Office 4-H Advanced Sewing Workshops
McCracken County Extension Office 4-H Advanced Sewing Workshops
Sew projects to be entered into the McCracken County Fair. Youth ages 13 and up who have already taken Basic & Intermediate Sewing with Ms. Elaine are welcome to attend this workshop. Note that lunch is NOT provided - please bring a sack lunch.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu