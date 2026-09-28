McFlix Showing @ Maiden Alley "Free for All: The Public Library"

Join Justin and the McFLIX crew for a free showing at Maiden Alley Cinema! The film that will be shown is a documentary called "Free for All: The Public Library"; it is a film that covers the agency libraries have enjoyed in helping all of the public, and how these efforts have come under attack particularly in recent years. A refreshing and pertinent film, "Free for All" shows just how important it is that libraries are free for all, and belong to everyone. We will be holding this showing instead of our regular McFlix discussion, and we hope to see you there!

This is a Banned Book Week special event.

