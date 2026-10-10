McLib 101 Series Happy Golden Years: The Importance of Elder Law Planning

Elder law covers a broad range of issues, from estate planning and long-term care to guardianship and healthcare decision-making. This presentation will cover the basics every person in their golden years should know about elder law and outline steps they can take to avoid common pitfalls. Attorney Victoria (Tori) Seng will also discuss the Kentucky probate process and explain how it overlaps with different goals of elder law planning. Ultimately, attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of the various issues in elder law and why it is important to take steps now to protect and preserve their assets for the future.

Victoria (Tori) Seng is an attorney at Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub, PLLC located at 300 Broadway in Paducah, Ky. Her practice areas include estate planning, probate, elder law, real estate, corporate and small business law. A Fulton, Kentucky native, Tori earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Tennessee at Martin in 2017. She obtained her law degree from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, theatre, and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats.

All programs are free & open to the public

