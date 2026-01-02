McLib 101 Series How to Make a Summer Charcuterie Tray

Led by Mindy Carroll, owner of Fresh Foodies Gourmet Catering.

A summer charcuterie tray can be of flavorful blend of seasonal fruits and vegetables and light cheeses & meats.

In this demo presentation, Mindy will focus on healthier food options that stand up to the heat. She will discuss utilizing summer fruits and vegetables . She will share being innovative and use fun themes. The presentation will incorporate safe ways to display the tray and how long foods can safely sit out in the hot summer.

Mindy is the owner of Fresh Foodies Gourmet Catering. She’s been catering and preparing food for over 30 years in the Paducah area. Although born and raised In Paducah, Mindy did her training in the Virginia Beach area, catering for celebrities & even former presidents.

All programs are free & open to the public

