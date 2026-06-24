McLib America 250: Rev. Israel Evans - A Revolutionary War Chaplain

In celebration of America 250, the Rev. James H. Gearhart will be speaking in regards to the founding of the US Army Chaplain Corps and telling stories as one of the Chaplains of the Revolutionary War, Rev. Israel Evans. Israel Evans (1747–1807), was a Princeton graduate who was appointed chaplain in August 1775 and served until the end of the war. After the war he was the Presbyterian minister for Concord, N.H., 1789–97.

This program is also part of our America 250 series.

