McLib Community Support Advocate Open Office Hours

McCracken County Library is now offering the services of a Community Support Advocate;

What A Community Support Advocate does:

Provide resource navigation: Help connect you with community services such as food assistance, housing programs, healthcare, or transportation resources.

Assist with forms and applications: Help fill out applications for benefits, job programs, or other social services.

Connect to mental health supports: Offer information on local counseling, crisis lines, and mental health programs

Benefits:

Easy access to free, confidential help in a welcoming setting

Personalized guidance based on your specific needs

Help navigating housing, healthcare, and benefit systems

Support with forms, applications, and documentation

Empowerment to build confidence and self-advocacy skills

Ongoing follow-up to ensure continued progress