McLib Community Support Advocate Open Office Hours
McLib Community Support Advocate Open Office Hours
McCracken County Library is now offering the services of a Community Support Advocate;
What A Community Support Advocate does:
Provide resource navigation: Help connect you with community services such as food assistance, housing programs, healthcare, or transportation resources.
Assist with forms and applications: Help fill out applications for benefits, job programs, or other social services.
Connect to mental health supports: Offer information on local counseling, crisis lines, and mental health programs
Benefits:
Easy access to free, confidential help in a welcoming setting
Personalized guidance based on your specific needs
Help navigating housing, healthcare, and benefit systems
Support with forms, applications, and documentation
Empowerment to build confidence and self-advocacy skills
Ongoing follow-up to ensure continued progress