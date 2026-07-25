McLib Emancipation Celebration: Past, Present and Future
McLib Emancipation Celebration: Past, Present and Future
Join Kristen and Nathan for an engaging discussion on the "Emancipation Celebration: Past, Present, and Future." Explore the evolution of this community event, which began as a one-day gathering in the 1800s and has transformed into a week-long celebration. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on its history, discuss its current significance, and envision the future of this important tradition. Audience participation is encouraged!
McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net