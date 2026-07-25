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McLib Emancipation Celebration: Past, Present and Future

McLib Emancipation Celebration: Past, Present and Future

Join Kristen and Nathan for an engaging discussion on the "Emancipation Celebration: Past, Present, and Future." Explore the evolution of this community event, which began as a one-day gathering in the 1800s and has transformed into a week-long celebration. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on its history, discuss its current significance, and envision the future of this important tradition. Audience participation is encouraged!

McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/