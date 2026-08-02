McLib Front & Center Author Spotlight

The Author Spotlight is an excellent opportunity to meet regional authors in a casual atmosphere. Authors will be available to chat with you or purchase & sign their works

Authors included in this event:

Mark Bryant

Author of White Coat, Dark Secrets a tense legal thriller that follows Clark Preston, a lawyer who becomes embroiled in a complex and chilling case after discovering a series of dark secrets hidden within the medical profession. The story centers around a respected pathologist working at a prestigious hospital, whose professional reputation grants him credibility, making it nearly impossible for his sinister activities to be uncovered.

Mark Bryant is a Paducah native whose career has been built on courtroom experience and real cases that have impacted families across our region. He served 16 years as Commonwealth’s Attorney for McCracken County and later founded Bryant Law Center, representing clients in Western Kentucky and across the country. His debut novel, White Coat, Dark Secrets, is a legal thriller inspired by the kinds of cases he has seen throughout his career. He writes at the intersection of law and human experience, where justice and storytelling meet.

Bill Jones

Local author and former banker Bill Jones brings local history to life in his new book, Seven Visions, One Legacy. Drawing from his own years as President and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Jones traces the lives and leadership of the seven men who guided the bank across more than a century of service to the community. What began as the discovery of six forgotten oil portraits in a basement soon became a heartfelt journey to reconnect each former president’s story with descendants and present-day readers. The result is a richly personal look at leadership, family legacy, and the role one institution played in shaping generations throughout Paducah and Western Kentucky.

Bill Jones spent more than forty years in banking and business leadership, including serving as President and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust Company, where he became part of the very story he now tells. His career later included senior executive leadership with U.S. Bank, but his roots have always remained deeply tied to Paducah and Western Kentucky. A longtime civic and community leader, Jones has served on numerous corporate and nonprofit boards throughout Kentucky. Seven Visions, One Legacy, his first published book, combines his love of local history, leadership, and preserving the stories that might otherwise be forgotten.

All programs are free & open to the public

