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McLib Hope for Homelessness

McLib Hope for Homelessness

Join us for Hope for Homelessness, a special community event featuring a panel of individuals who have experienced homelessness firsthand. This is an opportunity to listen, learn, and better understand the realities of homelessness in our community. Together, we can replace stereotypes with compassion and discover how each of us can make a difference.

McCracken County Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/