McLib Hope for Homelessness
McLib Hope for Homelessness
Join us for Hope for Homelessness, a special community event featuring a panel of individuals who have experienced homelessness firsthand. This is an opportunity to listen, learn, and better understand the realities of homelessness in our community. Together, we can replace stereotypes with compassion and discover how each of us can make a difference.
McCracken County Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net