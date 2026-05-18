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McLib Love on a Leash

McLib Love on a Leash

Hey there, parents! We'd love you and your kids to join us every fourth Tuesday in the upstairs Meeting Room. Your child can have the wonderful opportunity to read to one of our amazing pet therapy dog teams! Sign-ups for that evening will be on a first-come, first-served basis. We can't wait to see you there!

McCracken County Public Library
05:45 PM - 06:45 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/