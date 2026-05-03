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McLib Open Hours - Community Support Advocate

McLib Open Hours - Community Support Advocate

McCracken County Library is now offering the services of a Community Support Advocate;

What A Community Support Advocate does:

  • Provide resource navigation: Help connect you with community services such as food assistance, housing programs, healthcare, or transportation resources.
  • Assist with forms and applications: Help fill out applications for benefits, job programs, or other social services.
  • Connect to mental health supports: Offer information on local counseling, crisis lines, and mental health programs

Benefits: 

  • Easy access to free, confidential help in a welcoming setting
  • Personalized guidance based on your specific needs
  • Help navigating housing, healthcare, and benefit systems
  • Support with forms, applications, and documentation
  • Empowerment to build confidence and self-advocacy skills
  • Ongoing follow-up to ensure continued progress
McCracken County Public Library
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/