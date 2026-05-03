McLib Open Hours - Community Support Advocate
McLib Open Hours - Community Support Advocate
McCracken County Library is now offering the services of a Community Support Advocate;
What A Community Support Advocate does:
- Provide resource navigation: Help connect you with community services such as food assistance, housing programs, healthcare, or transportation resources.
- Assist with forms and applications: Help fill out applications for benefits, job programs, or other social services.
- Connect to mental health supports: Offer information on local counseling, crisis lines, and mental health programs
Benefits:
- Easy access to free, confidential help in a welcoming setting
- Personalized guidance based on your specific needs
- Help navigating housing, healthcare, and benefit systems
- Support with forms, applications, and documentation
- Empowerment to build confidence and self-advocacy skills
- Ongoing follow-up to ensure continued progress
McCracken County Public Library
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net