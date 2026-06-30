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McLib Open Hours Community Support Advocate

McLib Open Hours Community Support Advocate

McCracken County Library is now offering the services of a Community Support Advocate;

What A Community Support Advocate does:

  • Provide resource navigation: Help connect you with community services such as food assistance, housing programs, healthcare, or transportation resources.
  • Assist with forms and applications: Help fill out applications for benefits, job programs, or other social services.
  • Connect to mental health supports: Offer information on local counseling, crisis lines, and mental health programs

Benefits: 

  • Easy access to free, confidential help in a welcoming setting
  • Personalized guidance based on your specific needs
  • Help navigating housing, healthcare, and benefit systems
  • Support with forms, applications, and documentation
  • Empowerment to build confidence and self-advocacy skills
  • Ongoing follow-up to ensure continued progress
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
01:00 PM - 06:45 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/