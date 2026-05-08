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McLib Park Night Out

McLib Park Night Out

Join us for an evening of fun, friends, family, and fresh air at Park Night Out on Friday, May 8! The event is a partnership with Early Learning Nation Collective and McCracken County Public Library. It will be at Kolb Park located at 1650 South 6th Street. There will be activities from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. You don't want to miss. Bring the entire family!

Kolb Park
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
Kolb Park
1650 South 6th Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001