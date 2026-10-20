McLib Portrait Your Moment 26' - Fall Special

Emily Brontë once said, "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.”

Fall is finally here! It's a season of quietness, calmness, gentleness, and more than likely, it is a season of changing like the leaf changing its color from green to yellow/red.

If you need to "portrait" that change, McCracken County Public Library can help you. Downtown Jae from McCracken County Public Library, will provide you a chance to preserve Your Moment of Fall 2026.

It is a outdoor portrait photoshoot program at Dolly McNutt Plaza in Paducah, KY. Meet us at the fountain.

Come and join us! Reservation will open September 28th, 2026.

Note: Photo shoots will take about 15 minutes. Photos will be emailed to you after the event. Please call the Library and reserve your session on or after September 28th of 2026. Appointments will be available from 9:00 am to 4:15 PM. This is a one day only event.

