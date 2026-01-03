McLib Portrait Your Moment at Noble Park: Summer Special

Ahhhh...Welcome You hot, humid, and sweaty season! You always give us Something Memorable! Let us engrave that in the form of photo so we will not miss it!

Downtown Jae and Artsy Matt, from McCracken County Public Library, will provide you a chance to preserve Your Moment of Summer 2026.

It is a outdoor portrait photoshoot program at Bob Noble Park in Paducah, KY. Meet us at the Shelter #4 (Next to the Boundless Playground)!

Come and join us! Reservation starts at June, 22th, 2026.

Note: Photo shoots will take about 15 minutes. Photos will be emailed to you after the event. Please call the Library and reserve your session on or after June 22nd of 2026 at 270-442-2510. Appointments will be available from 9:00 am to 4:15 PM. This is a one day only event.