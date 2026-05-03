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McLib Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society

McLib Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society

It's Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society! Come out and read to a furry friend, and maybe even take one home! We'll be there from 4:00 - 6:00PM. Don't miss out!

McCracken County Humane Society Inc.
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Humane Society Inc.
4000 Coleman Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-443-5923
traci@mccrackenhumane.org
http://mccrackenhumane.org/