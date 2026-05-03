McLib Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society
McLib Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society
It's Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society! Come out and read to a furry friend, and maybe even take one home! We'll be there from 4:00 - 6:00PM. Don't miss out!
McCracken County Humane Society Inc.
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Humane Society Inc.
4000 Coleman RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-443-5923
traci@mccrackenhumane.org