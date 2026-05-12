McLib Resource Fair
McLib Resource Fair
Come to the library to find out about resources for housing, food, employment and wellbeing in our community. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they offer. Resource fairs will be held each third Tuesday of the month from 4 to 6 pm in the 2nd floor Meeting Room.
This month we have Pizza from Pizza Inn while supplies last, and on a first-come, first-served basis.
McCracken County Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net