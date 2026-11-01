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McLib Strong Roots, Connected Families: Navigating Youth Mental Health Together

McLib Strong Roots, Connected Families: Navigating Youth Mental Health Together

Session 3: Bridging Home & Classroom
Partnering with Your Child’s School

  • Core Focus: Demystifying the school system, building collaborative relationships with school staff, and advocating effectively for academic and emotional accommodations.
  • Key Learning Objectives:
    • Navigate school support roles (school counselors, social workers, school psychologists, and Family Resource and Youth Services Centers / FRYSCs).
    • Understand the basics of 504 Accommodation Plans, Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), and MTSS/RTI behavioral tiers.
    • Move from adversarial advocacy to a collaborative partnership model.
  • Core Discussion Topics:
    • How to draft an effective, solution-oriented introductory email or meeting request to teachers and counselors.
    • Documenting academic, sensory, and behavioral barriers without shame.
McCracken County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/