McLib Strong Roots, Connected Families: Navigating Youth Mental Health Together
McLib Strong Roots, Connected Families: Navigating Youth Mental Health Together
Session 3: Bridging Home & Classroom
Partnering with Your Child’s School
- Core Focus: Demystifying the school system, building collaborative relationships with school staff, and advocating effectively for academic and emotional accommodations.
- Key Learning Objectives:
- Navigate school support roles (school counselors, social workers, school psychologists, and Family Resource and Youth Services Centers / FRYSCs).
- Understand the basics of 504 Accommodation Plans, Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), and MTSS/RTI behavioral tiers.
- Move from adversarial advocacy to a collaborative partnership model.
- Core Discussion Topics:
- How to draft an effective, solution-oriented introductory email or meeting request to teachers and counselors.
- Documenting academic, sensory, and behavioral barriers without shame.
McCracken County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net