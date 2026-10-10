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MclIb Strong Roots, Connected Families: Navigating Youth Mental Health Together

MclIb Strong Roots, Connected Families: Navigating Youth Mental Health Together

Session 1: Understanding the Foundation

An Introdtion to Your Child’s Mental Health

  • Core Focus: Establishing baseline knowledge, de-stigmatizing mental health, and learning how emotional and psychological distress manifest across development stages.
  • Key Learning Objectives:
    • Distinguish typical developmental stress and emotional outbursts from indicators of anxiety, depression, autsim,  or other emotional dysregulation.
    • Understand the mind-body connection in children (somatic complaints like frequent stomachaches, headaches, sleep issues).
    • Frame mental health through a strengths-based, non-judgmental lens.
  • Core Discussion Topics:
    • What does "mental health" mean in childhood and adolescence?
    • Identifying red flags vs. growing pains: duration, intensity, and functional impact
McCracken County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/