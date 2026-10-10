MclIb Strong Roots, Connected Families: Navigating Youth Mental Health Together
MclIb Strong Roots, Connected Families: Navigating Youth Mental Health Together
Session 1: Understanding the Foundation
An Introdtion to Your Child’s Mental Health
- Core Focus: Establishing baseline knowledge, de-stigmatizing mental health, and learning how emotional and psychological distress manifest across development stages.
- Key Learning Objectives:
- Distinguish typical developmental stress and emotional outbursts from indicators of anxiety, depression, autsim, or other emotional dysregulation.
- Understand the mind-body connection in children (somatic complaints like frequent stomachaches, headaches, sleep issues).
- Frame mental health through a strengths-based, non-judgmental lens.
- Core Discussion Topics:
- What does "mental health" mean in childhood and adolescence?
- Identifying red flags vs. growing pains: duration, intensity, and functional impact
McCracken County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net