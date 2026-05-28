McLib Summer Reading Kick-Off Party

Celebrate Summer Reading with us! The kick-off party for our Summer Reading Program will have games, music, food, giant dinosaurs, and community helpers! Our kick-off sponsor Atmos Energy will bring their Grill Truck and provide hot dogs for the community! WKMS is providing the music! In case of rain, we will move the event inside, but we hope for good weather for a block party on the plaza side of the library.

The McCracken County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program 2026 theme is “Unearth a Story.” We will have prehistoria themed programs and reading challenges for all ages in June and July at McCracken County Public Library. We want to get the whole community into the Library this summer!

