McLib The Wellness Workshop
McLib The Wellness Workshop
Self-care is better together! This monthly program invites you to gather, create, and connect while making simple self-care products to support everyday well-being. You can start your week off right with a little self love!
McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net