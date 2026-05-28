McLib The Wellness Workshop
McLib The Wellness Workshop
Self-care is better together! This monthly program invites you to gather, create, and connect while making simple self-care products to support everyday well-being. You can start your week off right with a little self love! Slow down, breathe, and make something just for you. This program series will be the first Monday of each month from 5:30-6:30. This month's self love will be a lavender coconut milk bath! See you there!
McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net