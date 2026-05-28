McLib The Wellness Workshop

Self-care is better together! This monthly program invites you to gather, create, and connect while making simple self-care products to support everyday well-being. You can start your week off right with a little self love! Slow down, breathe, and make something just for you. This program series will be the first Monday of each month from 5:30-6:30. This month's self love will be a lavender coconut milk bath! See you there!