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McLib Thursday Crafternoons

McLib Thursday Crafternoons

Every Thursday afternoon is a craft day, a wonderful chance for kids and their grown-ups to come together, get creative, and enjoy some fun with a special craft activity. (While supplies last!)

McCracken County Public Library
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/