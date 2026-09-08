McLib Thursday Crafternoons
McLib Thursday Crafternoons
Every Thursday afternoon is a craft day, a wonderful chance for kids and their grown-ups to come together, get creative, and enjoy some fun with a special craft activity. (While supplies last!)
McCracken County Public Library
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
(270) 442-2510
bwrinkle@mclib.net
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net