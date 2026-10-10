McLib Tree Week
McLib Tree Week
We are partnering with WKCTC to celebrate Tree Week! Come upstairs to grab a free tree-themed sticker book donated by WKCTC (while supplies last), enjoy a coloring station, and check out books to learn more about trees and their impact on our lives. See everything WKCTC has going on by clicking here.
McCracken County Public Library
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Oct 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net