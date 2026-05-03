© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McLibOverBooked Club

McLibOverBooked Club

Come chat about books! moderated by Kristen and Michelle. Every second Monday from 5:30 – 6:30 pm in the conference room!

Come tell us about your latest read and get some suggestions for your TBR pile. Includes Michelle’s pick of the month!

You can also join the discussion in the OverBooked Facebook Group.

McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/