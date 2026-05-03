McLibOverBooked Club
McLibOverBooked Club
Come chat about books! moderated by Kristen and Michelle. Every second Monday from 5:30 – 6:30 pm in the conference room!
Come tell us about your latest read and get some suggestions for your TBR pile. Includes Michelle’s pick of the month!
You can also join the discussion in the OverBooked Facebook Group.
McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net