MCPL @ Benton Bunco Night

🎲 Themed Bunco Nights at Marshall County Public Library!

Get ready for a night of laughter, lucky rolls, and lively fun at our monthly Themed Bunco Nights! Whether you're a seasoned player or brand new to the game, Bunco is easy to learn and always a good time.

Each month brings a new theme—come dressed to match (costumes encouraged but not required), enjoy light refreshments, compete for prizes, and connect with friends old and new! Let the good times roll!

June's theme is Barbie.