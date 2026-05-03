Meet the Candidate Fundraiser
Meet the Candidate Fundraiser
The Hopkinsville League of Women Voters invites you to attend our Meet the Candidate Fundraiser.
A $10 donation is encouraged but not mandatory to attend.
Come out and talk with the candidates who want your vote! Find out just why they think they are the best person to represent YOU!
Candidates who have opposition in the May primary and would like to speak will be given two minutes to address the audience.
All candidates in attendance will also have the opportunity to mingle and speak with attendees throughout the event.
War Memorial Building
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Hopkinsville
270-887-3522
hopkinsville.lwv@gmail.com
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571