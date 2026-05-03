The Hopkinsville League of Women Voters invites you to attend our Meet the Candidate Fundraiser.

A $10 donation is encouraged but not mandatory to attend.

Come out and talk with the candidates who want your vote! Find out just why they think they are the best person to represent YOU!

Candidates who have opposition in the May primary and would like to speak will be given two minutes to address the audience.

All candidates in attendance will also have the opportunity to mingle and speak with attendees throughout the event.

