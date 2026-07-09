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MHHCC 50th Birthday Bash

MHHCC 50th Birthday Bash

In 2026, we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding. This special year also marks another important milestone – the 50th anniversary of the Pennyroyal Area Museum’s opening. Join us at the Pennyroyal Area Museum in downtown Hopkinsville on Saturday, July 11 at noon for a Birthday BBQ Bash, celebrating 50 years of the Museum making history in Hoptown.
The birthday celebration will include a Pioneers barbecue lunch, live Bluegrass music by the Todd County Boys, and a special program featuring Hopkinsville-Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online or in person at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.
Note: Ninth Street between Virginia and Liberty streets will be blocked off during the afternoon for the festivities.
This event is hosted by the Hopkinsville History Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 2023 to support the mission of the museum.

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org/
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
310 E. 9th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4270
info@museumsofhopkinsville.org
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org